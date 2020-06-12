17-year-old on her way to becoming South Dakota’s first female Eagle Scout

A 17-year-old South Dakota teen is on her way to earning the state’s first female Eagle Scout…and one of the first in the nation.

Stuck at home during the pandemic, you could find Scout Addison Jensen at her sewing machine.

She’s put in some 200 hours making face masks. Both of her parents work in health care.

“It seemed like an easy way to connect something that I’ve worked in and something I’m passionate about. And I knew there were other people in the community equipped to help. Even if you didn’t know how to sew, I had people who were just cutting patterns and stuff like that,” said Addison.

“I look at the sewing machine as a power tool and I did make some masks myself,” said Reid Jensen, Addison’s father.

With the help of her dad and troop leader, Reid, as well as others, Addison was able to present Avera Health with 750 masks.

“The masks are actually critically important and came at a great time. We are able to use them at our organization as we welcome patients, limited visitors into the doors, we want to ensure everyone has a mask on,” said Lori Popkes, with Avera Health.

Addison gave another 100 masks to food service workers in the Harrisburg school district.

She’s hoping the community service project will earn her the coveted Eagle Scout rank.

“Part of it is wanting to accomplish as much as I can in the time before I age out because I did join pretty old since most of them come in as really little boys,” said Addison.

Her dad says having his daughters join the scouting program has only made it better.

“Honestly allowing the girls to join in February of 2019 has really improved our family dynamic. It has turned what was a father-son activity into family scouting,” said Reid.

Addison is hoping if other girls see her as a role model, they’ll be encouraged to join the organization as well.

“I think they need to know there are girls who are involved who will be there for them and it’s not just them and a bunch of guys. And the fact that it’s not just masculine, it’s things anyone can enjoy, especially since there are so many things you can do that fall under scouting,” said Addison.

And Addison isn’t satisfied with just 850 masks. She is continuing to make more.

Why do you want to keep making masks?

“It’s not like I have that much else to do,” said Addison.

Addison is one of seven girls in her troop, along with 22 boys. Her project must be reviewed by a board, but she could become an Eagle Scout by September.