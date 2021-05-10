1980s Montana shooting victim identified through DNA

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana have identified the victim of a 1980s homicide and are investigating whether she was the victim of a suspected serial killer.

DNA obtained from the skeletonized remains found in 1985 was compared to commercial databases and was eventually traced to the family of Janet Lee Lucas of Spokane, Washington.

She was 23 years old when she was last seen in Sandpoint, Idaho in 1983.

Lucas’ remains were found close to the remains of a suspected victim of Wayne Nance.

Nance was believed to be responsible in at least six killings, but was never tried or convicted.

He was killed by an intended victim in 1986.