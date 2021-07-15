1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state

In this July 15, 2021, remote game camera image released by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, a first for Washington state, wildlife biologists recently captured and fitted a female grizzly bear (Ursus arctos) with a radio collar, far left, near Metaline Falls in northeast Washington. The bear is accompanied by three yearling offspring, was then released to help biologists learn more about grizzly bears in Washington state. The bear was captured about ten miles from the Washington-Idaho border on U.S. Forest Service land by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) biologists. The three yearlings dispersed into the surrounding woods while biologists did a general health check on the mother and fitted her collar, then returned to be with mom when the humans went away. (Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that the grizzly and her three cubs were released to help biologists learn more about the endangered animals.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists captured the bear about 10 miles from the Washington-Idaho state line on federal land.

The three cubs ran into the surrounding woods while biologists did a general health check on the mother.

The cubs returned to her when the people left.

Biologists became aware of the bear through images captured on wildlife cameras.