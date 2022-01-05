1st recreational marijuana sales in Montana top $1.5 million

WasiinNaytha RaggedRobe weighs marijuana buds for a customer at Cannabis Corner in downtown Helena, Mont. Saturday Jan. 1, 2022. During the first weekend it was legal for adults 21 and over to purchase recreational marijuana in Montana, state license businesses sold more than $1.5 million in products the Department of Revenue said. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The first weekend recreational marijuana sales were legal in Montana, customers purchased more than $1.5 million in products.

The Department of Revenue says another $433,000 in medical marijuana was also sold on Saturday and Sunday.

With the 20% tax on recreational marijuana and the 4% tax on medical marijuana, a total of $331,000 in sales taxes were collected.

Montana voters approved recreational marijuana in November 2020 and the Legislature last year passed a bill to implement the program.

Recreational marijuana was available in 29 counties on New Year’s Day while sales are not allowed in 27 counties because voters in those counties rejected the marijuana initiative.