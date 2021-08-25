2 arrested for stealing copper, causing power outages in Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested over the weekend in Monona County after authorities were told that copper was stolen at electrical substations.

Authorities received reports of fires at electrical sub-stations in the western half of Monona County Saturday around 8:14 p.m. The fires caused power outages in the area that night. The energy providers determined that someone entered the electrical substations and removed copper from grounding tools, with the estimated cost of damages and repairs reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Deputies with the Monona County Sheriff’s Office were given information about possible suspects on Sunday. Authorities subsequently executed a search warrant at a rural Whiting residence and found items taken from the substations as well as two other burglaries in the county. The two, Craig Keller, 40, of Onawa, and Whitney Reynek, 30, of Tekamah, Nebraska, were arrested.

Keller and Reynek were both charged with first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Keller was also arrested on warrants. His bond has been set at $21,000. Reynek was booked with a $10,000 bond.

The incident is still under an ongoing investigation. They said more charges may be filed in the future.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office at 712-433-1414.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Monona County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Mapleton Police Department, Onawa Police Department, Onawa Fire Department, NIPCO Energy, and WIPCO Energy assisted the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.