2 bodies on SD reservation likely those of missing cousins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two bodies found on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation are believed to be those of cousins who have been missing for more than two months.

Oglala Lakota County Sheriff Joe Herman says autopsies will confirm the identity of the two, but that “it is very likely the missing young men.”

Robert “RJ” Kills Enemy Jr., and Vincent “Stevie” Little Dog were last seen Dec. 27 north of Manderson. The body of Kills Enemy was found this past weekend and Little Dog was found nearby Monday.

Officials did not say how the two may have died.