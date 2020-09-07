2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms Monday

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to become tropical storms on Monday, with one system already generating a warning off the coast of continental Africa.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cabo Verde Islands due to Tropical Depression Eighteen, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The system was located 250 miles (405 kilometers) east-southeast of the islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

The depression was forecast to bring 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain to the Cabo Verde Islands through Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Seventeen formed late Sunday. Forecasters said it was centered 1,380 miles (2,225 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands early Monday. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 35 mph (55 kph).

Both depressions were forecast to strengthen into tropical storms.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Julio downgraded further to a trough of low pressure west of Mexico’s Pacific coast. Maximum sustained winds decreased to 30 mph (45 kph). The system wasn’t expected to create a threat to land.