2 men running 500 miles for veteran suicide awareness

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have embarked on a 500-mile (800-kilometer) run to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

Josh Milich and Brian Tjersland left Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday and will run to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Milich and Tjersland are avid runners who have finished 100-mile races.

The men are aiming to raise $100,000 for Mission 22, a nonprofit organization that treats veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Milich, who is serving in the Coast Guard, tells WBZ-TV the purpose of this run is to “let people know there is a problem.”

The pair hope to complete the journey in 11 days and run an average of 50 miles per day. They will only stop to eat and sleep until they get to their destination.

