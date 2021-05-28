2 named as suspects in Montana girl’s death on Crow Reservation

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo a sign marking the boundary of the Crow Indian Reservation stands near Hardin, Mont. Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a Native American girl whose body was found in February 2021, on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a young girl whose body was found on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death. Authorities have not said how they believe Mildred Alexis Old Crow died. Her body was found in February near Garryowen, near the Montana-Wyoming border. Veronica Tierza Dust and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow were arrested in December on child endangerment charges when they could not produce evidence Mildred was alive. They were named by Harris Thursday as suspects in an investigation into the girl’s death by state and federal law enforcement.

