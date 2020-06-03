2 protected grizzly bears killed by hunters in Montana

This April 29, 2019 photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a grizzly bear and a cub along the Gibbon River in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wildlife officials say grizzly bear numbers are holding steady in the Northern Rockies as plans to hunt the animals in two states remain tied up in a legal dispute. (Frank van Manen/The United States Geological Survey via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (Independent Record) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has launched an investigation into the death of two grizzly bears believed to be killed by black bear hunters along Rocky Mountain Front lask week.

Grizzly bears are a federally protected species. The Independent Record reported that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed Tuesday that one male and one female grizzly were killed by hunters west of Great Falls.

Federal investigators declined to comment on where the incidents occurred, if charges were filed or if either hunter is claiming self-defense.

Agency spokesman Joe Szuszwalak said more information may be released at a later date.