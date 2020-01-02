2 snowmobilers dead after avalanche in northwestern Montana

(AP) — Two snowmobilers reported missing after an avalanche in northwestern Montana have died.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the two people were found buried in the slide near Dinah Lake and pronounced dead Wednesday night.

Another person who was caught in the slide but managed to escape notified authorities earlier in the day.

The Missoulian reports search and rescue teams looking for the missing snowmobilers battled winds of up to 60 mph.

The names of the snowmobilers will not be released until all their family members have been notified. It’s not clear where they’re from.