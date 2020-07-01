2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning

by: Patrick Cunningham

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.) – The family of Vanessa Guillen Wednesday morning said in a press conference that two people have been arrested for the death of Vannessa Guillen and they believe the killer committed suicide Wednesday morning.

Killeen police revealed in their own press conference that the suspected killer was an active-duty soldier. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified by Army officials.

The family is also calling for the formation of an independent organization where military members can report incidents of sexual harassment, saying Guillen was the victim of sexual harassment before she disappeared.

Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22, but the search for her was called off on Tuesday after “partial human remains” were found near a river. While they have not yet been positively identified, authorities did say in a statement that they believe the remains to be her.

FORT HOOD, Texas (KETK) – Killeen Police said in a statement that a person wanted in connection to a Fort Hood Criminal case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

The suspect was located just before 1:30 a.m. and as they attempted to make contact with him, he pulled out a weapon and shot himself.

Authorities have not released his identity or what the suspect was wanted for, but Fort Hood has been in the national spotlight after the disappearance of two soldiers.

Back on June 19, the remains of missing soldier Gregory Morales were also discovered, this time in a shallow grave. He had been missing since August 2019 and police believe foul play was involved.

