$20 million funding opportunity to strengthen America’s water infrastructure

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – A federal funding opportunity was announced on June 30th to improve the water and wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy is providing $20 million for innovations that “strengthen America’s water infrastructure and enable advanced water resource recovery systems that have the potential to be net energy positive.”

Over the next 10 years, 40 states expect water shortages in some areas, according to the DOE.

This funding opportunity is part of DOE’s Water Security Grand Challenge.

The Grand Challenge has set five goals for the United States to reach by 2030 including launching desalination technologies that deliver cost-competitive clean water, transforming the energy sector’s produced water from a waste to a resource, achieving near-zero water impact for new thermoelectric power plants, doubling resource recovery from municipal wastewater, and developing modular energy-water systems.

“DOE’s Water Security Grand Challenge established an ambitious goal to double resource recovery from water resource recovery facilities by 2030,” said Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Daniel Simmons.

Wastewater treatment plants purchase about $2 billion of electricity each year and face more than $200 billion in future capital investment needs to meet water quality objectives, according to the Water Security Grand Challenge website.

“Ensuring reliable, reusable and sustainable water infrastructure is something this Administration is strongly focused on achieving,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4"

Spotlighting small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spotlighting small businesses"

Missing person in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing person in Minot"

Cloverdale Foods quality issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloverdale Foods quality issue"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Mandan Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Market"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

ScratchWerkes

Thumbnail for the video titled "ScratchWerkes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss