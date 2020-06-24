20-year-old dog in Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history

National News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Tenn. (KRON) — A dog in Tennessee who has celebrated her 20th birthday has apparently become the oldest known living golden retriever in history, according to a recent blog post from the Golden Hearts Golden Retriever Rescue.

Her name is August, nicknamed “Augie,” and she turned 20 on April 24. She lives with her owners Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt.

The Hetterscheidts said Augie was previously placed in two homes before they adopted her when she was 14.

“They figured that most people wouldn’t want such an elderly golden, but they had no idea of the upcoming journey they would be on with Augie,” the rescue group wrote. “They’ve taken her on RV trips all around the country, she’s got several canine and feline siblings, and she gets to play fetch in the pool.”

According to Golden Heart, Augie celebrated her birthday with a dog-friendly carrot cake and some quality time with her golden retriever siblings, Sherman, Belle and Bruce.

Jennifer Hetterscheidt said despite her age, Augie is still “surprisingly healthy,” and although she is a bit shaky upon first waking up, Augie can still move around well and enjoys daily walks around the yard.

The average lifespan of a golden retriever is between 10 and 12 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss