SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls teen has been sentenced to spend 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his father and injuring his father’s girlfriend. A Minnehaha County judge on Monday gave 17-year-old Matthew Wittrock 30 years with 10 years suspended for first-degree manslaughter and 15 years suspended for aggravated assault.

The Argus Leader reports Wittrock earlier pleaded guilty to the charges in an agreement with prosecutors. According to a criminal complaint, on May 5, 2020, Wittrock armed himself and waited for his father and Teri Handel to return home, then shot 42-year-old Craig Wittrock and Handel as she tried to offer help.