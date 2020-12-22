2020 is deadliest year in US history

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.

It’s due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 320,000 Americans, and counting.

Final mortality data for this year will not be available for months. But preliminary data suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.

The increase would be about 15%, and possibly more.

As a percentage increase, that would mark the largest single-year jump since 1918.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Monday, December 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BIS Gets Rapid Testing

Stimulus Checks

Lions Delivering Meals

Disinfecting Guns

TMCC Donation

Chick-fil-A

Game Causes Alarm

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

Wilton-Wing basketball

Plays of the week

Presents made possible at the Minot PD

Cottage foods changes

Free Christmas haircuts

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories