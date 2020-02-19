2020 White House Christmas ornament released

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted:

It might only be February, but the White House Historical Association has just unveiled the official 2020 White House Christmas Ornament.

This year’s ornament honors President John F. Kennedy. The front of the bauble is Kennedy’s posthumous official White House portrait from 1970. The back shows the dates he was in office, 1961 to 1963.

There’s also this quote by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, “The White House belongs to the American people.”

The official White House ornament has honored a president’s time in office since 1981. It’s $24.95 and is being sold online at the White House History Shop and White House Visitor Center.

