NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Giving the people what they want, the 2022 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide has now been released.

According to a new poll done by the Alliance of American Manufacturing, a non-profit, non-partisan partnership founded by American manufacturers and the United Steelworkers, most consumers want to purchase Holiday gifts that are made right here in the U.S., but they can be hard to find.

So to help, the group put together its annual guide of American-made gift ideas online, highlighting companies all across the U.S., that make their products using American goods.

Including one right here in North Dakota, called the Badlands Shaving Company, which runs out of Mandan.

This online tool also breaks everything down into categories, with each item, by state, and directly links you to that store’s website so you’re purchasing directly from the local company.

You can see the full guide on their website here: www.americanmanufacturing.org.