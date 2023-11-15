(CBS) — World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) revealed its 51st Annual Nominees for the “10 Worst Toys” of 2023 earlier today.

At the annual toy press conference, W.A.T.C.H. demonstrated why “Disney The Little Mermaid King Triton’s All-Powerful Trident,” “Orbeez Seeds-Rainbow,” “Splatt-R-Ball Dude Perfect Blaster,” and other potentially hazardous toys should not be in the hands of children.

Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of harm. W.A.T.C.H. stressed the urgency of stopping unsafe toys from polluting the market by making safety the top priority in the design, manufacture, and marketing of children’s playthings.

At the conference, W.A.T.C.H. traced the history of the Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories, which were recalled this year only after two children died, as an example of how delays in taking action to remove hazardous toys from the market can compound the risk of potentially life-threatening consequences to children

The full list of Nominees for the “10 Worst Toys” of 2023 includes:

Disney The Little Mermaid King Triton’s All-Powerful Trident: Potential For Blunt Force and Eye Injuries!

Original Squishmallows-Raisy: Potential For Suffocation!

Soccer Boppers: Potential For Blunt Force and Impact Injuries!

Diecast Fast-Food Truck: Potential For Choking Injuries!

Our Generation Hop In Dog Carrier: Potential For Choking Injuries!

Orbeez Seeds- Rainbow: Potential For Choking and Ingestion Injuries!

Splat-R-Ball Dude Perfect Blaster: Potential For Eye Injuries!

B Toys Make A Melody Musical Instrument Set: Potential Ingestion and Choking Injuries!

Zoom- O Turbo Disc Launcher: Potential For Face and Eye Injuries!

Carve Pro Stunt Scooter: Potential For Head and Other Impact Injuries!