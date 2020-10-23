24K gold chicken wings sold at new restaurant in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Chicken wings are usually considered mostly a casual food for sports lovers, but when you add gold to them, they automatically level up.

Chris Lowe, the former co-owner of Too Much Sauce, is opening a new restaurant in St. Louis whose signature item will be 24K Gold Sweet & Spicy wings.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce will open on Nov. 1. Lowe has been working on the restaurant for just under two months.

Lowe said the process to make his 24K gold wings is a secret, but he did say the addition of the edible gold is the last step. The menu says 10 of the 24K gold wings are sold for $45.

Other items on the menu include “Diamond Wicked Wings,” Hennessy-glazed turkey legs, Sweet and Spicy Catfish with Fish Scale Tarter Sauce, a two-pound baked potato and more.

Lowe said he expects between 200 and 300 people within the first couple of hours on opening day, and with crowds like that during a pandemic, he said he will have off-duty police officers there to manage social distancing.

There will not be seating available. Lowe said customers will wait in line, place their order at the front, then leave with their food.

Waayyy Too Much Sauce’s catering services begin Saturday.

