In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

There’s a new incentive to power down.

All Homes Connections is looking for someone to do a “clean sweep” of their social media for a new detox challenge.

The pay is $2,500 for 25 days of disconnecting.

The winner will log their experience of logging out — and the winner will also have to set activity goals for their detox and use a mood tracker to reflect on their experience.

You can apply online until Oct. 25 by clicking here.