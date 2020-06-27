28 members of California family test positive for COVID-19: ‘I want people to understand coronavirus is a real thing’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Saucedo and Sareen Habeshian

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Richard Garay says he was the first in his family from South Los Angeles to come down with COVID-19 symptoms last month, after which 27 others in the family tested positive for the virus.

“It went from running nose to headache to full-blown fever,” he said.

Around the same time, his 60-year-old father, Vidal Garay, also got sick.

“It was painful to watch my dad’s health decline so drastically in front of me,” Richard Garay said. “My father is my best friend.”

Both of them had tested positive for the virus when Richard Garay’s condition worsened.  

“I looked at my father and told my father, ‘Dad, I don’t think I’m going to make it,'” he said. “Unfortunately, those were my last words to my father, and that’s the last thing my father saw of me.”

Garay eventually recovered, but his father passed away a day before Father’s Day.

“I don’t want my father’s death to be in vain,” he said. “I want people to understand coronavirus is a real thing.”

Richard Garay’s children, along with his brother’s pregnant wife also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Most of the 28 family members have already recovered, he said.

“If you think it’s fake, you’re going to continue to do what you’re doing and not protect yourself. You don’t want to be in a position where you find yourself in a hospital bed … before it’s too late,” he said.

Garay is raising money through a GoFundMe page for his father’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Arts in the Park Back On

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts in the Park Back On"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss