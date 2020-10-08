280,000 ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s are being recalled

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WHNT

Posted: / Updated:

Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fan (Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(WHNT) — About 280,000 Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fans that were sold at Lowe’s have been recalled over reports that the glass globe can fall off.

The ceiling fans were manufactured before December 2018. They have a bronze finish and five reversible blades that have a 70-inch span. There is also a frosted glass light and remote control.

The company, HKC-US, has received 76 reports of the light globe falling, four of which involved someone being cut by glass.

The fans were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and on the store’s website from April 2010 through December of 2018 for about $230.

The company says new installation instructions will help you correct the issue.

Anyone with this fan should contact the company to request a new owner’s manual and light kit label to help ensure correct installation. HKC-US can be reached at 877-239-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Customers can also email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com or go online at www.hkcfans.com for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing wind and clouds

NDC OCT 8

Huck and Heath

Century Boy's Soccer

Legacy Boy's Tennis

MCDC Groundbreaking

Homeless Hope

New ambulances

Surrey Football

Linton-HMB Football

Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 - Nightly One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/7

Types of Masks

Senior Isolation

New Book

Disruptions in Education

Now Hiring

New Degrees

Hotel Stay Increase

There may be an optimal weather scenario for the spread of COVID-19

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss