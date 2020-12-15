29 percent fewer Americans will be traveling this holiday season. Guess what’s to blame.

Heavy traffic crawls along north-bound Interstate Highway 5, Monday, Oct. 24, 2011, in Seattle. Commuter traffic was congested but moving slowly in Seattle on the first weekday commute following the nine-day closure of the elevated Alaskan Way Viaduct, one of the city’s main north-south highways. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AAA Travel is forecasting the first drop in the number of holiday travelers nationwide in a decade and the lowest volume of traffic in 18 years.

The reason: COVID-19.

AAA believes 34 million fewer people will be on the roads or in the skies during the 2020 holiday season, a 29 percent drop from 2019.

The holiday travel season is defined as December 23 through January 3.

Despite the decline, 85 million Americans will still be heading somewhere during that 12-day period, with nearly all of them doing so by car or truck.

For those driving, gas prices remain nearly 50 cents cheaper than this time last year. Recent monthly gas prices are 19 percent below the 2019 averages.