Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road Monday morning.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown due to the incident. Parents should not try to pick up their children at this time.

