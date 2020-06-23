3 family members, including 8-year-old, found dead in NJ swimming pool

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were found dead in a backyard swimming pool in New Jersey on Monday.

Police said the girl, her 32-year-old mother and her 62-year-old grandfather drowned. The incident was reported just after 4 p.m., reported WABC.

A neighbor heard screaming from the backyard and called 911, East Brunswick Police Lt. Frank Sutter said. Officers arrived to find the three people dead in the above-ground pool.

“CPR was done and they were all pronounced in the backyard,” Sutter said.

WCBS reported that an electrician arrived at the home, raising questions about possible electrocution, but police have not confirmed that.

“The fact that they had an electrician’s truck show up shortly thereafter …” said neighbor Phil Peterson. “I mean, it wouldn’t make sense that three people would just drown right away like that. And with an adult there, too.”

Neighbors said the family moved in about a month ago.

“Definitely horrible incident,” said neighbor Vlad Frenkel.

