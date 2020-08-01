3 Georgia inmates help save deputy who fell unconscious on the job

Three inmates are being credited for helping rescue a Georgia sheriff’s deputy who fell and hit his head while patrolling a jail. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office thanked the men for their efforts in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they displayed when they came to the rescue of our deputy who recently suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit,” the post read.

“The inmates noticed our deputy appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted his security procedures in the housing unit. Although they were locked in their cells, they kept an eye on him as he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, where he lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open.”

The sheriff’s office said a group of inmates began “pounding on their doors” and tried to shout the deputy’s name in hopes of waking him.

“Our deputy later stated that while he did not realize he’d been unconscious, he became aware of what sounded like pounding drums and could hear inmates shouting his name over and over,” the post explained. “He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors.”

The three inmates then rushed to the deputy and radioed for help, the post said.

“These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate,” the post read. “Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy is recovering at home and will return to duty soon.