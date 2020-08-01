3 Georgia inmates help save deputy who fell unconscious on the job

National News

by: CBS News, PETER MARTINEZ

Posted: / Updated:

Three inmates are being credited for helping rescue a Georgia sheriff’s deputy who fell and hit his head while patrolling a jail. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office thanked the men for their efforts in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they displayed when they came to the rescue of our deputy who recently suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit,” the post read. 

“The inmates noticed our deputy appeared to be feeling poorly as he conducted his security procedures in the housing unit. Although they were locked in their cells, they kept an eye on him as he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, where he lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open.”

The sheriff’s office said a group of inmates began “pounding on their doors” and tried to shout the deputy’s name in hopes of waking him.

“Our deputy later stated that while he did not realize he’d been unconscious, he became aware of what sounded like pounding drums and could hear inmates shouting his name over and over,” the post explained. “He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors.”

The three inmates then rushed to the deputy and radioed for help, the post said.

“These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate,” the post read. “Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy is recovering at home and will return to duty soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Baseball

Governor's Cup

Housing justice march

Williams County first COVID-19 death

North Prairie Farmer's Market

Robert One minute 8-1

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-1-20

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Bismarck Kids Market

Canine competition in the capital city

MHA Nation's mineral rights fight with the state is stalled

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-1-20

Northwoods League

Babe Ruth Baseball

Meth is on the rise in North Dakota

Williston Keybirds

#ChallengeAccepted

Friday, July 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Salvation Army

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss