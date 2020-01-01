3 in 4 Americans plan to lose weight in 2020

New Year, new goals! 75% of Americans are setting weight loss goals in 2020, but what motivates them?

ConsumerAffairs collected hundreds of responses from people across the country about their 2020 weight loss goals. Respondents were asked their reasons, methods and biggest motivating factors for losing weight in the coming year.

Our findings revealed:

3 in 4 Americans plan to lose weight

Health was cited as the biggest motivator

85% plan to do cardiovascular exercise to hit their goal

See other key findings from the study here.

ConsumerAffairs Weight Loss Expert JJ Virgin weighed in on the topic.

He said there’s a reason so many people set weight-loss resolutions every year. The beginning of the year feels like a fresh start, a new beginning filled with possibility. He added, “We also tend to let our diet, exercise and sleep slide a bit during the holidays so we are starting with a few additional extra pounds which motivate people to make these resolutions too.”

His advice for people to stick with a weight loss plan in 2020?

Focus on a health gain program rather than a weight loss program. Start with one healthy change at a time and ideally add before you take away.

1. Add more non-starchy veggies

2. Add more pure spring water between meals

Once one becomes a habit, then go on to the next.

Here are a few more things that really help:

1. Be part of a support group of people who have similar goals and will help you stay accountable

2. Keep a food journal

3. Weigh in daily

He notes men are nearly twice as likely to be content with their current weight than women. They don’t have the societal pressures that women do to look a certain way.

The biggest trend Virgin notices is a shift in middle age where women start to focus more on health goals (that ultimately support weight loss) rather than directly on weight loss.

“I see younger women more concerned with losing weight than getting healthy, and they may resort to unhealthy methods or fads to lose weight,” said Virgin.