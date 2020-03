PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota officials say three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, giving the state eight so far.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced earlier this week that one of the first five people diagnosed with the disease had died. He was a man in his 60s with underlying health problems.

The new cases announced Wednesday were all men in the 40s to 60s.

Two were from Minnehaha County and the third was in Bon Homme County.