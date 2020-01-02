3 mountain lions killed after found feeding on human remains near popular AZ hiking trail

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS News) — Three mountain lions found feeding on human remains near a popular Tucson hiking trail have been killed, Arizona authorities said Wednesday. They were not suspected of killing the person, but were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement.

The area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

“We thought the risk was too great and we had to take action,” said Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Mountain lions are not routinely scavengers. Mountain lions prefer live prey and they’re very good at killing live prey. And there’s abundant javelina and deer in the Catalina foothills so why it happened in this case, we’re just not sure.”

Officials said they are confident they put down the correct animals due to photographic evidence of them near the remains, as well as tracks that matched paw prints found on site.

“It’s an indicator in the future that they are likely to attack, so our decision was to take those lions out of that area,” Hart said.

The medical examiner will work to identify the name and cause of death for the person found Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Trail.

The trail at the base of Mount Lemmon was reopened on Wednesday, ahead of a planned Jan. 14 re-opening, after authorities decided there was no danger to the public. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"

Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler"

Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review"

COFFEE AND WEIGHT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COFFEE AND WEIGHT"

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

south prairie

Thumbnail for the video titled "south prairie"

beulah hazen wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah hazen wrestling"

Dickinson Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Basketball"

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"

Food Co-op

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Co-op"

ND Population

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Population"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge