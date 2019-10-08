3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs in US

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.

More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3 percent from 2017.

It’s the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.

About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported. That’s the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5 percent. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.

And the syphilis rate rose 15 percent. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported — also the most since 1991.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.

The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Bumper Sticker Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bumper Sticker Fight"

Anna Folk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anna Folk"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

KX News at 6:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at 6:00 p.m."

Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures"

Forage Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forage Farm"

To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves

Thumbnail for the video titled "To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves"

Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"

World Day of Bullying Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Day of Bullying Prevention"

Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge