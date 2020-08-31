3-year-old Taiwanese girl safe after being caught in kite, lifted into the air

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31

Monday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind

NDC 8.31

Northwoods League

High school football

Minot economy on the rise

Top plays

Robert One Minute 8-30

Cancer benefit

Doctor on COVID response

Grand Forks early bar close

New party bus business

Doctor on temperature screenings

Sawyer School closed

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-30-20

High school football

High school volleyball

OneFargo March

Dr. Birx visits North Dakota

Robert One Minute 8-29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss