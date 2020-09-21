35 missing teens recovered in Ohio, U.S. Marshals say

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities have recovered 35 missing Ohio teenagers in the northeastern part of the state as part of a joint law enforcement operation, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

The missing and endangered children were between the ages of 13 and 18, and just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In a news release, officials said only five cases that were referred to the Marshals Task Force remain open.

The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has created a permanent Missing Child Unit based on the results of Operation Safety Net, an effort that included local and federal law enforcement, the press release states.

RELATED CONTENT

The missing children were recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Florida.

The Cleveland Division of Police, East Cleveland Police Department, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, and Newburgh Heights Police Department assisted with the operation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

FALL FUN INTERVIEW

FALL FUN

NDC SEP 21

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, warm & dry

Top Plays of the Week

Minot Boy's Soccer

Literacy Grant in Watford City

Robert One Minute 9-20

Drive-thru Pow Wow

Photography project captures the First Nation

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-20

Fire at Kist Livestock

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss