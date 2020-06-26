36-year-old man who spent days on ventilator for COVID-19 now warning other young adults

National News

by: Melissa Reid and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio man says his experience with COVID-19 is a cautionary tale for young adults everywhere.

 “I never thought it would happen to me, being my age and everything else,” said 36-year-old Travis McDonald.

But McDonald is a COVID-19 survivor and now he’s warning others, especially young people, to take the virus seriously.

“I’ve told my family and everyone around me to take the most precautions you can.  This can affect anyone,” said McDonald.

His warning comes as Ohio Governor DeWine announced Thursday a big increase in coronavirus cases, with a worrisome spike in young adults.

 Almost 60% of cases are in the 20 to 49-year-old age range.

“I just want to get my story out and tell people that it’s not something that will give you a cold and go away. It can cause you to be where I was,” said McDonald.

 McDonald is an ER nurse. He got sick with COVID-19 in late March and ended up in the ICU on a ventilator for days.

 After more than a month of recovery, McDonald returned to work in May.

“I get more short of breath more often than I used to. I’ve been trying to get exercise in, work on my cardio. I feel good otherwise,” said McDonald.

McDonald says no one in his home caught the virus because he quarantined himself right away.

“After having my experience, it’s definitely been an eye opener. I wear a mask everywhere I go, so does my family,” said McDonald.

The governor said the average age for people testing positive in March was 51. So far in June, that number has decreased to 42.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"

Beet Lime Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Lime Update"

Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns"

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Dem-NPL candidate responds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL candidate responds"

Minot PD Community Relationship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot PD Community Relationship"

New Living Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Living Facility"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Picnic to Celebrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic to Celebrate"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

On Campus & Covid

Thumbnail for the video titled "On Campus & Covid"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss