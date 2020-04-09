Live Now
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

39 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at healthcare center in Virginia, the worst cluster of virus cases in the US

National News

by: Dean Mirshahi

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center — un centro de rehabilitación — esta luchando contra un brote de coronavirus que ha matado a 16 residentes.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County disclosed Thursday that six people at the long-term care facility have died in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, putting the death count at the center at 39.

The western Henrico nursing home has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, with at least 39 reported deaths and more than 100 individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

“The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center operational team again wishes to recognize the tireless efforts of our medical and nursing staff, quality assurance team, and department heads who are working around the clock to serve the people in our care. Their steadfast professionalism and dedication remain unwavering at this unprecedented time,” Canterbury’s administrator Jeremiah Davis said in a statement.

The latest reported death toll puts Canterbury on par with a nursing home in the Seattle area, Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been linked to at least 37 total deaths. On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam noted that stopping the spread at the center has been a “real challenge.”

