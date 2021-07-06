4.1 magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Billings

National News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled northern Yellowstone county, northeast of Billings.

A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of Yellowstone County, which is south of the town of Melstone.

The quake, which was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, could have been felt in Musselshell, Rosebud, Treasure and Big Horn counties.

There have been no reports of damage, but some Billings residents reported feeling the quake.

