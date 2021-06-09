4 new dog breeds at this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Four new dog breeds will be in the running for Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The Biewer Terrier is “an elegant, long-haired dog with a breed-signature ponytail,” according to the Westminster Kennel Club.

The Biewer Terrier joins the Toy Group.

The Barbet is described as a medium-sized dog and a loyal companion. The dog finds and retrieves birds, and the Barbet will compete in the Sporting Group.

The Belgian Laekenois is “an intelligent dog bred to herd and guard flocks and fields,” according to the WKC.

The Belgian Laekenois joins the Herding Group.

The Dogo Argentino will compete in the Working Group. The WKC says the Dogo Argentino was bred to catch dangerous game, like wild boar and pumas.