Good news for Native American communities in our state!

The U.S. Department of Commerce will be granting $45-million dollars to a coalition to improve the lives of tribal regions in 4 states, including North Dakota.

The Mountain and Plains regional Native CFDI Coalition, led by the Four Bands Community Fund, will be in charge of dispersing the funds.

The grants will grow the financial sector and expand economic opportunity on our tribal lands.

Specifically, they will help create more businesses and develop expansion plans to bring more opportunies to all the tribal lands in our state.