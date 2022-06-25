A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is making up to $5 million in grant funding from Montana’s bed tax fund available to businesses that have been impacted by destructive flooding in southern Montana.

The Independent Record reports Gianforte’s office announced the grant funding on Friday, and said more than $3 million in federal COVID relief funds will also be made available for responding to flood impacts.

Tourism-dependent businesses like restaurants, bars, hotels, guides, and private campgrounds can get up to $25,000 in grant funding under the program.

Applicants must describe how they will be negatively impacted by a lack of visitors after severe floods closed two of Montana’s three entrances to Yellowstone National Park.