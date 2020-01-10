5 new quarters set to be released in 2020

New Year… Newly minted quarters.

The federal reserve says five new quarters will be in circulation this year.

They are part of the government’s America the Beautiful Program… depicting national parks and other national sites.











The National Park of American Samoa quarter shows a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging out with her pup.

The Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter depicts the studio of famous painter Julian Weir that’s at the farm.

You can also get the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve quarter.

That coin highlights the park’s endangered mangrove forest.

The coin for the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical park shows a young girl planting of a Norway spruce seedling.

Finally, the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter features the preserve’s regal Fritillary butterfly.

The first quarter will be released next month.

The rest will go into circulation throughout the year.