5 people struck by trains within days in Washington state

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have confirmed five people in three days have been hit by trains, including three fatally struck.

KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that the Puyallup Police Department announced two of the five people hit in western Washington state since Sunday appear to be suicide.

Authorities say at least one of three deaths was preventable.

Capt. Ryan Portmann says a 20-year-old dishwasher from a nearby restaurant was fatally hit while walking in a crosswalk during his work break with earbuds in and a hoodie covering the side of his face.

Portmann says residents should be alert and aware when they are near crosswalks.

Officials at BNSF Railway say 19 people were struck and killed by trains in Washington state this year and only one was in a legal crosswalk.

Company officials say railroad infrastructure has not kept up with statewide population growth but preventative measures have been enforced including increasing the number of police officers to monitor the tracks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

