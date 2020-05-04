Live Now
5-year-old pulled over on freeway after telling his mom he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

by: Emma Johnson and Nexstar Media Wire

UHP

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parents’ car on the freeway Monday.

UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a young man, age 5, troopers added.

UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.

Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Officials said he made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.

