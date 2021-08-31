57 in a 35 MPH zone: South Dakota AG stopped for speeding, again

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of Ravnsborg because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year. The Army Reserve told the Argus Leader Monday, May 3, 2021, that the promotion has been flagged and won’t be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is accused of breaking the law again, this time for speeding.

Just days before being sentenced for his driving on the night of the crash that killed Joe Boever, Ravnsborg was pulled over for speeding.

According to court documents, Ravnsborg was pulled over in Hughes County on Sunday, Aug. 22.

His attorney entered a no-contest plea for two misdemeanor driving charges on Aug. 26.

A background check from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System done in 2020 showed Ravnsborg has been cited six times for speeding from 2014 to 2018, in five different South Dakota counties.