BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Holiday shopping is an expensive tradition. Every year, we go out and spend large sums on the best ways to show our love for family and friends. While these shopping sessions are always something we do when the merry season rolls around, the resulting financial slumps one may find themselves in could result in them taking alternative paths to make the purchase — like a BNPL approach.

BNPL, standing for ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ loans, are exactly what they say on the tin — loans that allow a buyer to spread equal payments out over the course of several months. They’ve been increasing in popularity lately, especially among the younger generations. A survey conducted by Forbes.com shows just how widespread BNPL is in modern society, with five major groups generating a total of $24 billion with over 180 million loans according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In the survey, it was found that 64% admit to using BNPL to help pay for holiday gifts this season, with 70% of these individuals hoping to use it to spend more than they had originally planned. 40% of surveyed individuals even state that The idea doesn’t just apply to holiday shopping, either: 70% of those surveyed also noted they’d consider BNPL for everyday purchases, with 20% saying they’d use it for purchases under $50.

Below is a series of tables illustrating the finer points of ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’, what it is used on, and what many believe is the purchase amount that warrants utilizing the system.

Product Purchased Percentage That Used BNPL Clothing 58% Electronics 51% Shoes 38% Home Goods 34% Furniture 32% Jewelry 26% Food and Drinks 25% Toys and Games 25% Exercise and Sporting Equipment 17% Airline Tickets 17%

Chart: Forbes Advisor Source: OnePoll survey of 1,000 U.S. adults

It’s believed that BNPL gives one a tendency to purchase more than planned, and at times splurge without fear of winding up short on funds. 57% of those who use BNPL say knowing it exists still helps them feel comfortable in case of a surprise bill or anything that needs immediate replacement.

When it comes to the reason that many use BNPL services, the thoughts of consumers vary almost as much as what they’re used for. In addition to being used for outright purchases, more unexpected reasons have also popped up, such as avoidance of going over budget or acting as a cushion to other purchases.

Reason for Using BNPL Services Percentage of Users To reduce the impact of a larger purchase 66% To obtain something I can’t afford now 51% To stay within my monthly budget 45% To buy more things at once 39% To justify indulgent or spontaneous purchases 24% To get around my credit card limit 19% because I can’t get approved for a credit card 13%

These may be useful methods of paying for large unprecedented expenses, but many who take BNPL loans out of necessity still end up regretting it — regardless of whether they can afford the loan payments or not.

It’s also noted that many BNPL loans offer months with no interest — but miss or forget one payment, and you’ll be handed huge penalties. And if you’re taking more than one out at once, you should be prepared to stay alert at all times, lest you suddenly be hit with a wave of unexpected fees. At the end of the day, it’s still debt — although 43% of BNPL users don’t see it that way, and 57% of all respondents to the survey said that they’d made late payments on BNPL purchases before. This, while helpful in the short-term, can have disastrous consequences later on down the line.

In a recently-published study, it was determined that new users of BNPL note higher levels of overdraft and credit card fees, as well as credit card interest, when compared with non-users, implying BNPL may be causing damage to overall financial health and spending habits.

Despite all this, there may be one bright side to BNPL: if one completely pays back the loan at all times, it could be good for your credit score. This too, though, can backfire: missed or late payments will also rub off on the companies that accept BNPLs onto the rating. It’s even been noted that paying off a BNPL loan on time and in full can avoid interest charges. Of course, paying in full, to begin with is another way to avoid these charges, but it may be a good way to manage BNPL for those who are constantly checking and making payments.

While using BNPL is as valid as any other form of purchase, it’s important to keep in mind that the system may lure individuals into a false sense of security and encourage reckless spending. Above all, the biggest thing to remember about Buy Now, Pay Later loans is that owing money on one is still a form of debt…. one that can have more consequences that could result in paying in more ways than just one.

The full study of BNPL during the holidays is available here.