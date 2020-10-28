6 people cited after hunters kill about 50 elk in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have cited six people after a group of about 100 hunters shot into a herd of elk and killed about 50 of them.

The shootings on Sunday took place on block management land. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon says four of the hunters were cited for shooting from the road, one was cited for failure to validate a license and another was cited for using a license from another district.

State wildlife officials say there is evidence other elk were injured during the incident, but they were not found.