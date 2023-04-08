SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six men from Sioux Falls are accused of trying to entice a child online.

The men range in age from 21 to 33 years old.

Those charged include:

Cole Bogen Bettin, age 27

Joshua David Catron, age 33

Jayden Debevec, age 28

Kody William Konechne, age 21

Michael Valleck, age 32

Jonah Earl Severson, age 23

This was part of a joint investigation between federal, state and local law enforcement. The operation ran from March 3 – 8.

If convicted, each suspect faces a mandatory minimum of ten years behind bars.