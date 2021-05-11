7-year-old Minnesota boy shares a special bond with his puppy

Little kids and puppy dogs have been best friends since the beginning of time. But for a Minnesota boy, the relationship with his golden retriever puppy is extra special.

Seven-year-old Paxton Williams gets around just fine with his prosthetic leg.

Now the Waconia, Minnesota boy has a new puppy who also has special needs.

Marvel was born without a right front paw.

“I have a prosthetic and she has three paws,” Paxton said.

Paxton was born premature.

Doctors amputated his foot three years ago after he developed an infection in his leg that stunted his growth.

He now walks and moves easily on his own with a prosthetic.

Marvel’s breeder knew she had a very special dog.

“When she was born, we knew right away she has a special purpose. We wanted her to go to a home with someone who had a limb difference,” said Barb Felt, with Rolling Oaks Goldens.

Last week, she found her new home with Paxton.

“It’s like they knew they were special.”

“The amount of emotions that were running through me at the time, it was just awesome because it was knowing that she was in the perfect place at the perfect time,” said Blaine Williams, Paxton’s father.

Paxton’s mom says Marvel has helped her boy share his own story.

“It gives him the opportunity to tell the kids, ‘Oh she’s missing a paw, she’s like me’ and it gives him that voice to advocate for himself too,” Stephanie Williams said.

Marvel may also need a prosthetic sometime in the future.

“She loves me,” Paxton said.

Paxton’s parents are enjoying watching their son and marvel overcome their challenges together.