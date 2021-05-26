7-year-old Nebraska girl sworn in as honorary sheriff’s deputy

“Today, Alaina, I am proud to make you an honorary deputy. Are you ready to take your oath?” said Sheriff Tom Wheeler, of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office in Nebraska has a new recruit.

“I, Alaina Grace Hawthrone, do promise to listen to my parents,” the pair said together.

The 7-year-old is an aspiring law enforcement officer, and the sheriff’s office welcomed her to their ranks on May 20.

As an honorary deputy, Alaina even got her own uniform. Alaina knows why joining law enforcement is her dream job…

“So I can help people,” she said.

