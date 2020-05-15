75-year-old Texas grandmother graduates college, says it’s “never too late” to dream big

by: Derick Garcia

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville native Lupita Moreno wears a lot of hats; she’s a mother, grandmother, nurse, wife, and now a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate.

“I’m 75 years old. I started it in the spring of 2015 when I was 70,” said Moreno.

In 2015, Moreno enrolled at UTRGV after decades of being a nurse.

“The reason that I went for psychology is because I see a lot of people with a lot of emotional problems and I wanted to know more about psychology and this was the opportunity for me to learn more,” acknowledged Moreno.

Moreno’s thirst for knowledge inspired her granddaughter Christy Gil to share the cap and gown photos.

“I was like I have never seen anything [cute] especially when she threw the cap up in the air, I was like oh my God that’s so cute,” she said with a smile and laughed.

Within a matter of hours, the wholesome photos of a proud grandma, spread on facebook from family to friends to local media and complete strangers looking for something positive as COVID-19 hits parts of the world.

“There’s been a lot of sad things going on why not just brighten up somebody’s day,” pondered Gil.

COVID-19 prompted UTRGV to cancel their traditional walk and receive ceremony but the photos and positivity, is something Grandma can smile about.

“This was just the start and I need to know more and if I can apply it to help people that is what I want to do,” said Moreno.

