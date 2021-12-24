8-year-old Idaho girl wants to help less fortunate children this Christmas

This special little girl doesn’t have a lot to call her own. But she’s offering what she does have so other children who may be struggling can have a present under the tree.

Inside the Bandshell at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park, something extraordinary recently happened.

Eight-year-old Abigail set up for her free toy swap.

“I want people to have a good Christmas,” she said.

KLEW Reporter Anna Velasquez first came across Abigail’s free toy swap on Facebook.

Her mother said that this year, they wouldn’t have a big Christmas due to their own hardships. They’re currently in transition, living in a local motel.

She suggested to Abigail…perhaps they can do something for someone else. And Abigail came up with this idea.

“I would give away all of my presents to help other people,” Abigail said.

A free toy swap: bring your own toys, and exchange them.

She hosted this event for the past two Saturdays…but no one showed up.

But on this day — unlike her previous toy swap events — word got out, and residents, moved by her selfless nature, came to pay a visit, bringing Christmas presents for her and her mother.

“Giving is better than getting,” said Abigail.